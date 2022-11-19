Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden Marries Peter Neal at the White House

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

It's a nice day for a White House wedding.

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, married longtime partner Peter Neal Nov. 19 in front of 250 guests, right on the South Lawn. It marked the 19th time that the White House has been used for a wedding and the first time one took place in that specific outdoor area, per CNN.

"It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself," the President and First Lady said in a White House statement. "Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we're honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year."

The ceremony took place early afternoon on a chilly but clear day, and was closed to the press. Upon arrival, guests were given COVID-19 tests, as well as blankets and shawls at their seats to keep warm, two sources told CNN.