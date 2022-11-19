Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden Marries Peter Neal at the White House

It's a nice day for a White House wedding.
Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, married longtime partner Peter Neal Nov. 19 right on the South Lawn. It marked the 19th time that the White House has been used for a wedding and the first time one took place in that specific outdoor area, per CNN.
The ceremony took place early afternoon on a chilly but clear day, and was closed to the press. Upon arrival, guests were given COVID-19 tests, as well as blankets and shawls at their seats to keep warm, two sources told CNN.
The sources also said that Naomi's parents, the president's son Hunter Biden and ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, walked their daughter down the aisle as a band played The Verve's "Bitter Sweet Symphony." Naomi, 28, wore a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren bridal gown with a veil and train, the sources told CNN.
After the couple exchanged vows, the Biden family and the wedding party enjoyed a luncheon inside the White House itself, Reuters reported, adding that the festivities are set to continue later in the evening at a wedding reception, where there will be dancing and dessert.
Jill Biden's communications director told the news wire that the Biden family is paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House, "consistent with other private events hosted by the first family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior administrations."
Naomi, the eldest of the president's seven grandchildren, and Peter, 25, met in 2018 and live at the White House, Reuters reported. She is a lawyer, while her now-husband is a recent law school graduate who works at the Georgetown University Law Center on National Security.
Naomi announced their engagement in September on Instagram, writing, "Forever."