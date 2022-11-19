Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Biden Marries Peter Neal at the White House

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

It's a nice day for a White House wedding.

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, married longtime partner Peter Neal Nov. 19 right on the South Lawn. It marked the 19th time that the White House has been used for a wedding and the first time one took place in that specific outdoor area, per CNN.

The ceremony took place early afternoon on a chilly but clear day, and was closed to the press. Upon arrival, guests were given COVID-19 tests, as well as blankets and shawls at their seats to keep warm, two sources told CNN.

The sources also said that Naomi's parents, the president's son Hunter Biden and ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, walked their daughter down the aisle as a band played The Verve's "Bitter Sweet Symphony." Naomi, 28, wore a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren bridal gown with a veil and train, the sources told CNN.