Kaley Cuoco Showcases Growing Baby Bump in Adorable Pregnancy Selfie

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable "Parents" Pic With Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is bumpin' along.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, shared an update of her pregnancy journey, posting a mirror selfie which showed off her growing baby bump. In the sweet snap, Kaley is wearing a grey fitted ribbed sweater under a fuzzy teal jacket and wearing her signature fringed hairstyle down and wavy. Over her belly, she added an animated GIF that read "Boop It!"

Last month, the Big Bang Theory alum and the Ozark actor announced on social media they are expecting their first child together. "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," Kaley shared on Instagram. "beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"

Tom also shared photos of the couple kissing and slicing into a pink sex reveal cake. "And then it was even MORE BETTER," he captioned the gallery. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

Since sharing their happy news, Kaley hasn't been shy about documenting her road to motherhood on social media. Fans got their first look at her baby bump in a polaroid photo posted to Instagram on Oct. 11, showing the mom-to-be is wearing casual sweatpants and a bra top while Tom hugs her from behind with his hand on her hips.