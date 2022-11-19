Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Post About Being in a "Hard Place"

Watch : See Kim Kardashian's Cryptic Post Amid Pete Davidson Rumors

Is Kim Kardashian trying to tell us something?

On Nov. 18, the Kardashians star shared a cryptic quote from Manifest Now author Idil Ahmed on her Instagram Story. "One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out," it read. "Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel like you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture."

Kim, 42, posted the quote days after E! News learned that her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson has begun dating model Emily Ratajkowski. However, the SKIMS founder, who has been involved in divorce proceedings with ex Kanye West for more than a year and a half, has never commented about the new romance.

Pete and Emily, 31, first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when they were spotted out together in New York City. On Nov. 16, the Saturday Night Live alum's 29th birthday, the model spent time with him at his apartment.