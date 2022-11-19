Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Watch : Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sadie Roberston is adding another daughter to her family dynasty.

The Duck Dynasty star and husband Christian Huff shared Nov. 18 they are expecting a baby girl. In a video posted to both of their Instagrams, the couple gather with their friends and family at an outdoor sex reveal party.

"Definitely going to be a girl," Christian, wearing a a pink shirt and pink sneakers, predicts in the clip. "Everyone here is team boy but it's definitely going to be a girl."

The 4.8Men podcast host soon finds he is right as Sadie tosses a ball to him. He hits it with a baseball bat, causing it to explode into a pink cloud.

The couple captioned the video, "WE ARE SO EXCITED!!!!!"

Christian also shared a clip featuring his grand slam from another angle, writing, "When you're so stoked you are having another girl but then you watch the video and realize you rolled it over and potentially hit into a 6-4-3 double play."