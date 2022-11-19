Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2

Sadie Roberston is adding another daughter to her family dynasty.
The Duck Dynasty star and husband Christian Huff shared Nov. 18 they are expecting a baby girl. In a video posted to both of their Instagrams, the couple gather with their friends and family at an outdoor sex reveal party.
"Definitely going to be a girl," Christian, wearing a a pink shirt and pink sneakers, predicts in the clip. "Everyone here is team boy but it's definitely going to be a girl."
The 4.8Men podcast host soon finds he is right as Sadie tosses a ball to him. He hits it with a baseball bat, causing it to explode into a pink cloud.
The couple captioned the video, "WE ARE SO EXCITED!!!!!"
Christian also shared a clip featuring his grand slam from another angle, writing, "When you're so stoked you are having another girl but then you watch the video and realize you rolled it over and potentially hit into a 6-4-3 double play."
In a follow-up post, Sadie shared an adorable family photo from the party, which included their 17-month-old daughter Honey James Huff. The Duck Dynasty star captioned the pic, "Team girl." The post was liked by Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates and Madison Prewett.
Sadie, 25, and Christian, 24, tied the knot back in November 2019 in a ceremony held at her parents' home in West Monroe, Louisiana. Earlier this month, Sadie shared she was expecting their second child, posting an Instagram pic of herself holding up a black-and-white sonogram alongside her husband and daughter.
The Dancing with the Stars alum captioned the sweet snap, "Another little miracle is in motion."