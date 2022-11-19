Adele Gets Emotional as She Begins Las Vegas Residency After Controversial Postponement

Watch : Adele Sets the Record Straight on How to Say Her Name

This time, Adele's show was ready.

The singer has kicked off her Las Vegas tour residency Weekends With Adele 10 months after she postponed the anticipated concert series in a move that sparked controversy. On Nov. 18, finally onstage at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, Adele became tearful several times as she performed for an audience of more than 4,000 people, which included her son, Angelo, 10, and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.

"Thank you so much for coming back to me," she told the crowd, according to The Guardian. "It looks just like I imagined it would."

Adele opened the show with her 2015 hit ballad "Hello" and later performed songs such as "Easy on Me," "Rumour Has It," "Skyfall," "Someone Like You," Rolling in the Deep," "Set Fire to the Rain" and "When We Were Young." While performing the latter track, the singer walked into the audience and at one point, embraced her boyfriend.