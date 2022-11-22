Kate Spade Sale: Last Day To Get a $178 Shoulder Bag for $75, a $178 Belt Bag for $88, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for a high-quality handbag that you will use forever, Kate Spade is the brand to shop. Whether you prefer a timeless style or a fun novelty item, you'll find the perfect option from Kate Spade. The Black Friday deals are already here with some major discounts on the most sought-after styles.
You can save 50% on select full-price styles from Kate Spade when you use the promo code BFPREVIEW at checkout. Use that same promo code to get an EXTRA 30% discount on Kate Spade sale styles. Score this $178 Nylon shoulder bag for just $75 or get a $178 belt bag at an $88 price point. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping or expand your own closet with bags, shoes, accessories, and more Kate Spade must-haves. Hurry up! Today's the last day for these discounts.
Kate Spade Early Black Friday Deals
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade is famous for stunning nylon handbags. This small shoulder bag has been a shopper's favorite since 1993. This new version gives a nod to that iconic style with a modern update. You can get this bag in pink, burgundy, red, and green.
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Medium Belt Bag
Wear this as a belt bag, rock it as a crossbody, or carry it as a shoulder bag. You have a wide variety of options with this versatile style. It has a pocket for dollar bills and four card slots.
Kate Spade Spencer Cardholder
If you prefer a slim wallet for your necessities, the Kate Spade Spencer Cardholder is an essential.
Kate Spade Morgan Rose Garden Cardholder
Here's another great cardholder from Kate Spade. This vibrant print will bring some fun to your everyday routine.
Kate Spade Knott Medium Saddle Crossbody
This bag is small, but it packs a punch with multiple pockets. Don't let the size fool you this is just what you need to carry your small essentials. Go hands free and wear this is a crossbody or wear it on your shoulder.
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade has the best totes, in my opinion. This is the ideal work bag with room for your laptop, water bottle, snacks, and other essentials and there are a few colors to choose from.
Kate Spade Day Pack Medium Backpack
This is a great everyday backpack. It's made from stunning pebbled leather that's easy to clean. There are internal and external products to help you stay organized.
Kate Spade Carlyle Raffia Tweed Chain Wallet
Strike the perfect balance between sophisticated polish and fun with this bright pink tweed bag.
Kate Spade Knott Metallic Mini Satchel
Go for the gold with this darling mini satchel.
Kate Spade Voyage Large Work Tote
You may not be enthused to buy a "work bag," but this one brings fashion to the forefront. Plus, it's incredibly functional with a roomy interior and multiple pockets.
Kate Spade Avenue Mini Satchel
A black bag is always a good idea. This small satchel is one of those timeless, keep-forever pieces.
Kate Spade Rainbow 3d Heart Coin Purse
Brighten up your accessory collection with this vibrant, heart-shaped coin purse.
Kate Spade Essential Medium Backpack
Sometimes a shoulder bag can be a little too heavy to carry around. Give your shoulders a break and add a nice pop of color to your wardrobe with this pastel blue backpack.
Kate Spade Morgan Slim Bifold Wallet
This is just one of those essential wallets with room for your cards and bills. It's slim, sleek, organized, and it comes in three colors.
Kate Spade Carlyle Tweed Medium Shoulder Bag
Here's another classic tweed bag. This is such a high-fashion look that will be forever on-trend. It also comes in red.
—Originally published November 19, 2022 at 6 AM PT.