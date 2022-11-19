Kate Spade Early Black Friday Deals: Get a $178 Shoulder Bag for $75, a $178 Belt Bag for $88, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking for a high-quality handbag that you will use forever, Kate Spade is the brand to shop. Whether you prefer a timeless style or a fun novelty item, you'll find the perfect option from Kate Spade. The Black Friday deals are already here with some major discounts on the most sought-after styles.

You can save 50% on select full-price styles from Kate Spade when you use the promo code BFPREVIEW at checkout. Use that same promo code to get an EXTRA 30% discount on Kate Spade sale styles. Score this $178 Nylon shoulder bag for just $75 or get a $178 belt bag at an $88 price point. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping or expand your own closet with bags, shoes, accessories, and more Kate Spade must-haves.