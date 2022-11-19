Look Back at Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Golden Romance

Watch : Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Taking a Break After Nearly 2 Years

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have crossed the fine line between lovers and exes.

On Nov. 18, E! News confirmed to E! News that the couple were putting a pause on their relationship after about two years of dating. News of the breakup came less than two months after the release of Don't Worry Darling, which Olivia directed and starred alongside Harry and Florence Pugh.

The notoriously private pair were first romantically linked in January 2021, when they looked awfully coupled up holding hands at a wedding for Harry's manager Jeff Azoff. And though the Harry and Olivia remained tight-lipped about their romance to the press, they became more comfortable with stepping out together as time went on. In fact, Olivia was sometimes seen dancing in the crowd at Harry's Love On Tour shows, with the most recent sighting at the singer's Nov. 15 concert in Los Angeles.

During their relationship, Harry and Olivia also took their love overseas with a romantic getaway to Italy. In July 2021, the One Direction alum and the Booksmart director weren't afraid to pack on a little PDA and were snapped kissing as they lounged on a boat together.