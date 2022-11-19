Why Chris Hemsworth Is Taking Time Off Acting

Watch : Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Thor is putting down the hammer for a little while.

The Spiderhead actor recently revealed he is looking to take a break from the big screens to spend more time with wife Elsa Pataky and their children: 10-year-old India and 8-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. As for what led to this change of priority, Chris had an eye-opening moment while working on his National Geographic docuseries Limitless.

"Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I'm not ready to go yet,'" he told Vanity Fair in a Nov. 17 interview." And then you start talking about kids and family and going, 'Oh my God, they're getting older, they're growing up and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie.' Before you know it, they're 18 and they've moved out of house, and I missed the window."

Chris shared that this realization "really triggered something in me to want to take some time off."