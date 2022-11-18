Reno Davis: Miami's Most Fashionable Real Estate Icon

Still, fancy bling and clothes are just one part of Reno Davis. In terms of self-motivation, Reno had the objective success and an idea of financial freedom, flexibility, and developing his own business. He says he would not have achieved this goal if he had not believed in himself.

"I don't even recognize myself now because I'm more motivated than ever," Reno continues. "From when I get up to when I go to bed, I'm slammed with stuff to do. I'm always busy, and I love that."

One of the examples that Reno shares in his quest to achieve his dreams and his devotion to quality are his dream of wanting diamond teeth. "One thing about me is once I get an idea in my head, I'm going to attack it head-on, and I'm going to accomplish it," says Reno.

For that dream, he knew exactly where to go. The king of bling, Johnny Dang. With a specialty in custom diamond grills and icing out celebrities in every industry, Johnny Dang build his reputation as one of the best jewelers ever to do it. "Johnny Dang is the best jeweler in the game and very professional. Not only himself but his staff as well," says Reno. "That's why he was my first and only choice."

Besides the real estate industry, Reno wants to pursue another passion: fashion. He wants to establish his brand and quality so that people can see and wear his vision. As he draws a lot of attention, Reno says, "You look good, you feel good. Your appearance is everything, and you always want to look your best, especially when making first impressions." He says he spent over $40,000 on his closet in the past few years. On top of that, he puts his outfits together by himself because Reno believes styluses can't style him.

Reno's classy demeanor and portfolio share similar traits. He explains this through his commitment to pursue and achieve even more. He believes the world has so much more to offer and is ready to grab every opportunity. In the same way, Reno's goal is to be a motivation and an example to others who want to live the same life.

"You want to be successful in affording certain things, right? It is how I express myself and my success. This is what I always wanted, and now that I can afford these things, why should I restrict myself," says Reno. "But those who want to succeed should remember that they have to stand out from all the competition; it means hard work, persistence, dedication, long days and sleepless nights, but sometimes it also means wearing fancy outfits and driving unique cars."