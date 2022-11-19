Exclusive

Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan and Paris Weigh In on Nepotism Debate

Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan—the sons of actor Pierce Brosnan and journalist Keely Shaye Smith—shared their thoughts on Hollywood nepotism in an exclusive interview with E! News. Take a look.

The name's Brosnan... Dylan and Paris Brosnan.

On Nov. 17, the brothers, who are the sons of James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan and journalist Keely Shaye Smith, accompanied their parents for a glamorous night out at GQ's Man of the Year party to celebrate their recent profile with dad in the magazine. Having grown up with an easily recognizable surname, Dylan and Paris weren't afraid to share their thoughts on the discussion of nepotism when it comes to Hollywood kids.

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris, 21, told E! News in an exclusive red carpet interview, with his brother noting that he was going to say "the exact same thing" about how they're "very lucky" to be in the position they're in.

Paris continued, "It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here."

And while the Brosnan name may open some doors, Paris said he and Dylan, 25, are trying to "pave our own way."

"Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out," he added. "Taking it day by day."

 

After all, according to the pair, staying humble is something their father instilled in them at a young age.

"Be gracious," Dylan shared, when speaking about the best advice he's gotten from Pierce. "Be grateful."

Aside from the daily reminders to also "stand straight, shoulders back," Paris said that their dad is a big proponent of not sweating the small stuff.

"Don't take yourself too seriously," Paris noted. "Just have fun."

