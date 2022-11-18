Will Mandy Moore Return for Princess Diaries 3? She Says…

Watch : Princess Diaries 3 Is Officially HAPPENING!

Mandy Moore doesn't see herself on a flight to Genovia anytime soon.

The actress addressed whether her character Lana Thomas—the bully to Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 movie Princess Diaries—would return for Princess Diaries 3, which is in early stages of development.

"I wasn't a part of the second movie," Mandy told US Weekly on Nov. 7, referencing the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. "I would find it hard to believe that my character would ever come back for a third film."

No cast has been announced yet for the project, which a source told E! News on Nov. 15 was in the works. However, Mandy isn't against joining the film—she just doesn't see Lana fitting into the movie.

"I would totally be down because I had so much fun being a part of the first one," Mandy said. "But yeah, I find it hard to wrap my head around the idea that Lana, unless she sort of turned her life around, I would not expect her to be a part of that story. I will watch it regardless!"