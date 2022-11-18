Jack Antonoff Gives Honest Thoughts on More Concert Issues

Jack Antonoff wants the concert experience to get better.
In the wake of the ticketing debacle surrounding Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, Jack Antonoff had some suggestions on how to better serve the artists and fans—rather than their corporate wallets.
The Bleachers frontman—who frequently collaborates with Taylor—had ideas for how to improve the concert industry, which he shared on Twitter on Nov. 18.
"While we are having the discussion can venues simply stop taxing merch of artists," he wrote. "This is literally the only way you make money when you start out touring."
"The more we make it tenable for young and small artists to make a living on the road the more great music we will get," he continued. "Touring is one of the most honest ways to make a living. Some of the hardest and most heartfelt work you can do. So why must f--k artist so hard?"
But the "We Are Young" singer has some idea of how to fix things in the music and ticketing industries.
"Simple solutions, stop taxing merch, stop lying to artists about costs of putting on shows, include artists in more areas of revenue," he wrote. "The stories I could tell from my years touring are bananas. Young artists on tour are the last to see any money."
Jack's heated message comes after Swifties spoke out against Ticketmaster's concert sale practices during the Verified Fan and Capital One presale events, which led to the cancelation of the general sale, for Taylor's first tour since 2018.
Jack later endorsed one fan's idea, commenting "just a great idea" to a tweet that said, "What if we stopped using venues altogether. Bleachers live from the parking lot of an abandoned k-mart tour 2023."
Taylor also addressed the mess on Nov. 18, commenting that it "really pisses me off."
"There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward," her Instagram Stories statement read in part. "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them."