Love Is Blind’s Natalie Lee Reveals She’s Dating After Shayne Jansen Breakup

Watch : Love Is Blind: Zanab Addresses THOSE Deepti Comparisons

Natalie Lee is looking for love outside the pods.

The Love Is Blind season two star exclusively shared she is getting out there after leaving fiancé Shayne Jansen at the altar last year.

"I'm dating. Nothing serious," she exclusively told E! News at the Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter and Gold House 2022 API Excellence Celebration on Nov. 17. "I'm just having fun with my girlfriends, meeting men and you know, trying to find out what's best."

And in trying to find what's best, Natalie confirmed she is trying to find someone to settle down with.

"I feel like, you know, that's always the intention," she shared. "That's always the intention when I date is to find someone I can have a partnership with."

Natalie—who called off her wedding to Shayne after he told her he hated her during a tense argument—isn't the only Love Is Blind alum to be weathering a breakup. In September, Kyle Abrams, who began dating Deepti Vempati after season two finished filming, announced he and Deepti secretly broken up "in early summer."