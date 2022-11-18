Find Out Which Stars Are Performing on the 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Special

NBC is ready to kick off the 2022 holiday season.
New York City's world-famous Christmas tree will be lit for the 90th time on the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which airs Nov. 30. Hosted by Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, as well as Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez, the two-hour telecast will ring in Christmas cheer with performances from some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities.
This year's star-studded lineup of performers includes Alicia Keys, Jimmie Allen, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay, The Shindellas and Louis York, along with David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli, The Muppets of Sesame Street, and more.
Also, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph will bring the laughs with a "special bit," according to NBC, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will team up to sing their holiday hit "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and the Radio City Rockettes will perform a number from their iconic Christmas Spectacular.
Before the special begins at 8 p.m., an extra live hour of the special—hosted by Lopez and WNBC news anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery—will be broadcast on NBC-owned studios and affiliates across the country starting at 7 p.m. (Check your local listings).
This year's Rockefeller tree is a Norway Spruce from Queensbury, New York. The tree—which stands 82 feet tall, 50 feet wide and weighs approximately 14 tons—will be decorated head-to-toe with over 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and topped with a three million crystal-covered Swarovski star.
"The tree lighting at Rockefeller Center is one of the most beloved holiday traditions for audiences both in New York and around the country," said Jen Neal—Executive Vice President, of Live Events & Specials at NBC Entertainment—in a press release. "We're delighted to have a star-studded lineup of performers help us celebrate and ring in the season."
Throughout the broadcast, viewers will also be able to donate to Red Nose Day to help support programs that ensure children and families have access to healthcare, food, education and housing.
Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)