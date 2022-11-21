Meet the Soccer Stars Representing Team USA at the 2022 World Cup

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

Kicking off the day with soccer is always a win.

The 2022 World Cup is officially here and players from the United States men's national team have arrived in Qatar for their very first match, which will be against Wales on Nov. 21.

This year's roster features more than a few familiar faces from Major League Soccer, including Los Angeles Football Club midfielder Kellyn Acosta and Nashville Soccer Club defender Walker Zimmerman.

At the same time, men from teams around the world—including Chelsea Football Club forward Christian Pulisic and Arsenal Football Club goalie Matt Turner—are returning home to represent the United States.

Before the athletes take to the field and compete on soccer's biggest stage, E! News is celebrating some of the many talented team members.

From a player who's nicknamed Captain America to a forward who is dedicated to fighting Type 1 Diabetes off the field, there are many reasons to be impressed with this year's team featured below.