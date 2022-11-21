Meet the Soccer Stars Representing Team USA at the 2022 World Cup

Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Walker Zimmerman, Matt Turner and Tyler Adams are just some of the soccer players who could lead the United States to victory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Kicking off the day with soccer is always a win.

The 2022 World Cup is officially here and players from the United States men's national team have arrived in Qatar for their very first match, which will be against Wales on Nov. 21.

This year's roster features more than a few familiar faces from Major League Soccer, including Los Angeles Football Club midfielder Kellyn Acosta and Nashville Soccer Club defender Walker Zimmerman.

At the same time, men from teams around the world—including Chelsea Football Club forward Christian Pulisic and Arsenal Football Club goalie Matt Turner—are returning home to represent the United States.

Before the athletes take to the field and compete on soccer's biggest stage, E! News is celebrating some of the many talented team members.

From a player who's nicknamed Captain America to a forward who is dedicated to fighting Type 1 Diabetes off the field, there are many reasons to be impressed with this year's team featured below

And watch USA face Wales Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. EST on Fox, Telemundo and Peacock. 

Instagram
Walker Zimmerman

Club: Nashville SC
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Ga. 

Athletic skills run in this guy's family. The defender's brother Dawson previously played in the NFL as a punter for the Atlanta Falcons. 

Devin L'Amoreaux / @devinlamoreaux
Kellyn Acosta

Club: Los Angeles FC
Hometown: Plano, Texas 

What does this midfielder like to eat before a soccer game? Five-cheese ziti with shrimp from Olive Garden. He will, however, pass on the breadsticks. 

Instagram
Christian Pulisic & Tyler Adams

Club: Leeds United and Chelsea
Hometown: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. and Hershey, Pa. 

Christian earned the nickname of Captain America partly because he is the youngest captain in modern USMNT history. As for Tyler, Fox Sports called him the "most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster." 

Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Weston McKennie

Club: Juventus
Hometown: Little Elm, Texas

The midfielder is a Harry Potter fan who likes to play tricks on his teammates during press conferences and big interviews. 

Instagram
Matt Turner

Club: Arsenal
Hometown: Park Ridge, N.J.

A father to 5-month-old son Easton, the goal keeper doesn't hesitate to thank his wife Ashley for being "the glue that makes it all work." 

Instagram
Yunus Musah

Club: Valencia
Hometown: London

If the USMNT keeps winning, this midfielder could turn 20 years old on game day. His birthday is Nov. 29.

Instagram
Cristian Roldan

Club: Seattle Sounders FC
Hometown: Pico Rivera, Calif. 

The midfielder chose to play for the United States over his parents' home countries of Guatemala and El Salvador. 

Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Gio Reyna

Club: Borussia Dortmund
Hometown: Bedford, N.Y. 

Up until the 8th grade, Gio played both basketball and soccer, before dedicating his talents to one sport. 

Instagram
Jordan Morris

Club: Seattle Sounders
Hometown: Mercer Island, Wash.

Away from the soccer field, the forward created the Jordan Morris Foundation, which aims to educate, inspire and support those living with Type 1 Diabetes.

Instagram
Brenden Aaronson

Club: Leeds United
Hometown: Medford, N.J. 

Back in September, the midfielder celebrated four years with his girlfriend Milana. "I love you so much," he wrote on Instagram, "and so grateful to have you in my life!" 

Instagram
Tim Ream

Club: Lille
Hometown: Rosedale, N.Y. 

Nicknamed the USMNT's "grandpa" at 35 years old, this defender is married to Kristen and share three kids with her. 

Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Jesus Ferreira

Club: FC Dallas
Hometown: McKinney, Texas

The dual citizen chose to represent the U.S. internationally and made his debut for the senior team in early 2020, less than two months after acquiring his U.S. passport.

Instagram
Antonee Robinson

Club: Fulham
Hometown: Liverpool, England

In January, the defender marked three years with his girlfriend Darcy. As he wrote on Instagram, "Not a day goes by that I don't feel blessed to have met you." 

Instagram
Aaron Ray Long

Club: New York Red Bulls 
Hometown: Oak Hills, Calif.

If this defender wins big in the World Cup, expect his 2-year-old daughter K Rae to cheer loud and proud near the field.  

Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
