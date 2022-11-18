Evan Ross Reveals Holiday Plans With Wife Ashlee Simpson and Kids

Evan Ross is keeping his and Ashlee Simpson's families close during the holiday season.
The singer revealed this year's plan when it comes to celebrating the upcoming holidays and expressing what he is most thankful for in the process.
"My children and my wife," Evan exclusively told E! News during GQ's Men of the Year event. "We always have traditions but I'm going to be with my wife's family for Thanksgiving, then we go to see my family on Christmas—but the holidays are always amazing."
Evan and Ashlee who are parents to Jaggar Snow Ross, 7, Ziggy Blu Ross, 2, and Bronx Wentz, 13—who the "Pieces of Me" singer shares with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz—make it a point to have all the kids in the family see one another, especially around the holiday season.
"All the cousins together," Evan said regarding their holiday traditions with Ashlee's older sister, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson's kids, Maxwell Drew Johnson, 10, Ace Knute Johnson, 9 and Birdie Mae Johnson, 3 and Evan's mom Diana Ross and sister Tracee Ellis Ross. "All the kids loving each other and having a good time. It's a blessing."
So, where do Evan and Ashlee stand on expanding their family and adding another blessing to the bunch? Back in April, the "L.O.V.E." singer exclusively spoke to E! News about having another child, saying, "I think we're done" with Evan noting, "We'll see."
Ashlee added, "He is ready for more! I do love being pregnant and being a mother but, I'll let you know if I change my mind."
But should the couple decide to expand their family once more, they'll know exactly how to share the news with their kids. Last year, Evan reminisced about telling their daughter Jagger she was getting a little brother, sharing she wasn't initially on board.
"Well, she loves the baby but when she found out it was a boy, at first, she was super, super mad," he recalled on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on in February 2021. "She was furious. We did a gender reveal with the whole family on Zoom and I could see her like, on my side and it was like, she broke down, she was like [bends over], 'It's a boy.' [She] was like, so upset."
Evan added, "But then now she's like a great big sister. She kisses him probably every five seconds."