The Office Space Cast Reunites for a Greaaat Holiday Gift Guide

We interviewed Gary Cole, Ajay Naidu, Michael Bolton and Diedrich Bader because we think you'll like their picks. The products featured are from a brand these stars have been paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

For years, Walmart's biggest shopping day of the year was centered around Black Friday—until this year. This year, Walmart's Black Friday campaign kicked off for the first time ever on Mondays, with top deals on the year's hottest gifts, making it easy for customers to deliver for their families this holiday season.

What better way to shine a light and bring attention to Mondays than the movie Office Space. The movie is famous for coining the term "a case of the Mondays," which quickly became a popular term defining the feeling we all have experienced in anticipation of the upcoming week.

In an exclusive campaign, Walmart is bringing back some of the cast of the '90s classic Office Space including Gary Cole (Lumbergh), Ajay Naidu (Samir), the real Michael Bolton and Diedrich Bader (Lawrence) to highlight why they love Mondays.