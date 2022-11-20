The Office Space Cast Reunites for a Greaaat Holiday Gift Guide

We interviewed Gary Cole, Ajay Naidu, Michael Bolton and Diedrich Bader because we think you'll like their picks. The products featured are from a brand these stars have been paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
For years, Walmart's biggest shopping day of the year was centered around Black Friday—until this year. This year, Walmart's Black Friday campaign kicked off for the first time ever on Mondays, with top deals on the year's hottest gifts, making it easy for customers to deliver for their families this holiday season.
What better way to shine a light and bring attention to Mondays than the movie Office Space. The movie is famous for coining the term "a case of the Mondays," which quickly became a popular term defining the feeling we all have experienced in anticipation of the upcoming week.
In an exclusive campaign, Walmart is bringing back some of the cast of the '90s classic Office Space including Gary Cole (Lumbergh), Ajay Naidu (Samir), the real Michael Bolton and Diedrich Bader (Lawrence) to highlight why they love Mondays.
Mondays are no longer synonymous with doom and gloom. The Office Space cast is coming together to undo the "case of the Mondays' and turn the Mondays around—making them a fun day to look forward to throughout November.
New episodes of the series, titled "Is it Monday yet?", will air exclusively on YouTube's homepage every Monday throughout November.
If that wasn't enough, Gary, Ajay, Diedrich, and, yes, the real Michael Bolton also shared their holiday gift pick exclusively with E! News. So sit back, grab your red stapler and scroll through their fun and thoughtful ideas!
Gary Cole Holiday Q&A
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
GC: I always enjoy receiving books as well as gifting them.
DreamBone Triple Flavor Braidz
E!: What are two gifts you're most looking forward to gifting and why?
GC: Our dog is looking forward to the Dreambone Triple Flavor Braidz and a new bed, the Vibrant Life Cozy Lounger Pet Bed Mattress Edition.
Vibrant Life Holiday 8 Piece Large Dog Toy Stocking Gift Set
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
GC: I'd go with the Vibrant Life Holiday 8 Piece Large Dog Toy Stocking Gift Set.
Bodum Kenya French Press Coffee Maker
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
GC: I'm bringing the Bodum Kenya French Press Coffee Maker for under $20.
Milk-Bone Holiday Dog Biscuits, 24 oz. Tin
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
GC: Milk-Bone Holiday Biscuits 24 oz. tin.
E!: What is your best advice for gift giving this holiday season?
GC: Always be original.
E!: What is your favorite part about celebrating the holidays?
GC: Being able to slow down and reflect on what is important to others in your life.
Ajay Naidu Holiday Q&A
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
E!: What are two gifts you're most looking forward to gifting and why?
AN: The JBL speaker and the Encanto play set. Because my wife loves a booming system and my son loves Encanto.
Prepara Mixing Bowl Set
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
AN: The mixing bowl set.
Bissell Power Force Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum 2191
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
AN: A vacuum.
Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Action Figure
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
AN: The Mandalorian Grogu Doll.
Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Assortment
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
AN: Fruits and candy like this Reese's Holiday Haul.
E!: What is your best advice for gift giving this holiday season?
AN: Think about what you would want for this person.
E!: What is your favorite part about celebrating the holidays?
AN: Sitting by the fire or the pool depending on locale.
Michael Bolton Holiday Q&A
Atopdream Wireless Karaoke Microphone
E!: What are two gifts you're most looking forward to gifting and why?
MB: I love JBL products and this one is super convenient for travel. And a karaoke mic of course! To sing all my greatest hits!
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
MB: I love anything that makes coffee! I am not an early riser because of all my years of touring on the road and late concert nights. So coffee in the morning is a must and the easier to use the better! The Keurig hits the spot.
Philips Norelco 9000
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
MB: I love this beard trimmer! Although I don't always use it, especially when I'm on vacation! But when I'm on the road and prepping for a concert or showing up to shoot a TV show or Walmart spot, I definitely need to be looking well groomed!
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
MB: A Roku streaming stick which is so easy to use and let's you access all your favorite shows. One of my personal favorites that I'm looking forward to watching is the new season of Succession.
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
MB: A pair of AirPods. As the Office Space "Bobs" would say, to celebrate my whole collection!!
Crosley Discovery Portable Turntable
E!: What is your best advice for gift giving this holiday season?
MB: You don't have to spend a lot to mean a lot. Find something personal that carries meaning for your loved one. Gifting experiences also goes a long way, so go ahead and take your loved one to a Michael Bolton concert! And when you get home relive it all with my greatest hits on vinyl.
E!: What is your favorite part about celebrating the holidays?
MB: After a very busy year of touring and traveling around the world, I love being able to come home and spend time with my family.
Diedrich Bader Holiday Q&A
Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine
E!: What are two gifts you're most looking forward to gifting and why?
DB: The MaxKare Portable Basketball Hoop for the kids and the Bartesian Duet Premium Cocktail Machine for the adults.
PowerXL Grill Air Fryer
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
DB: Air Fryer Grill Restored PowerXL.
Mainstays 26-inch Metal Round Outdoor Wood-Burning Fire Pit
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
DB: King Wood Burning Fire Pit.
Vibrant Life Cozy Lounger Pet Bed Mattress Edition
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
DB: Vibrant Life Cozy Lounge Pet Bed.
Dunkin' Hot Cocoa K-Cup Keurig Pods
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
DB: Dunkin' Hot Cocoa K-Cup Keurig Pods.
E!: What is your best advice for gift giving this holiday season?
DB: Give the people you love the gift they'll love.
E!: What is your favorite part about celebrating the holidays?
DB: Being with family.
Speaking of family, need more gift ideas for your holiday shopping list? Check out Tamera Mowry-Housley's holiday gift picks that has something for everyone in your family.