Law & Order: SVU's Detective Rollins Ties the Knot in First Look at Her Final Episode

As Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Detective Amanda Rollins says in the show's latest promo, "I'm leaving SVU."
Actress Kelli Giddish will hang up her badge on the NBC drama's Dec. 8 episode after 12 seasons, and the network teased what's in store for her final episode in a brand-new season 24 fall finale promo.
The teaser opens with a clip from Rollins' first meeting with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in 2011's season 13 premiere. And after years of working together, it seems Rollins is having a hard time telling her friend she's leaving.
Her boyfriend, Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino), asks her, "You haven't talked to Olivia yet, have you?" to which she shakes her head no.
But perhaps what shocks Benson and the rest of the SVU crew more than Rollins' departure is the surprise that she's getting married. The teaser shows the detective—who is presumably marrying Carisi—donning a wedding dress for a courtroom ceremony with her colleagues.
Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) ends the preview on a lighthearted note, asking Benson, "You gonna start crying already, Liv?" followed by a shot of Benson and Rollins hugging. Watch the full teaser here.
Giddish announced her SVU departure on Instagram in August, calling her time on the long-running series "one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life."
"There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins," her post's caption continued. "She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs returns Dec. 8, at 9 p.m. on NBC.
