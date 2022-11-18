Why Brendan Fraser Wouldn't Call His Return to the Spotlight a "Comeback"

Brendan Fraser is ready to step back into the spotlight.
Brendan, who is expected to be nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in The Whale was honored by GQ's Man of the Year event on Nov. 17 for his career turnaround.
But the 53-year-old is hesitant to call his current career resurgence a comeback.
"I've never been that far away," he told E! News. "But I'm happy to be here now."
The actor elaborated on that for GQ, saying that people come up to him and say, "‘Welcome back. Good that you're back. I'm glad to see you back.' And I say thank you. And some of them even go, ‘We've missed you. Where have you been?' You know, like almost letting me know that I disappointed them. And the first thing out of my mouth is ‘I was never that far away.'"
But there was a more serious reason that Brendan may have pulled away from the limelight—and one that will keep him from attending the 2023 Golden Globe Awards—even if he's nominated for his role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale.
Four years ago, Brendan alleged that he was groped in 2003 at a luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel by Philip Berk, a former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—the organization that puts on the Golden Globes.
Berk has disputed Fraser's allegations to GQ in 2018, saying, "Mr. Fraser's version is a total fabrication. My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual 'If I've done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologize.'"
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association provided a statement to E! News. "The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article. Over the years we've continued a positive working relationship with Brendan, which includes announcing Golden Globe nominees, attending the ceremony and participating in press conferences. This report includes alleged information that the HFPA was previously unaware of and at this time we are investigating further details surrounding the incident."
"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," Brendan explained to GQ this month. "No, I will not participate…because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite."
And the truth is, the School Ties actor has been working steadily—mostly in television—throughout the years. He just hasn't had a big blockbuster hit since The Mummy.
"I like people feeling like they're getting to know me again," Fraser explained. "Because we've all grown a little older together."