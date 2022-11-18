Why Brendan Fraser Wouldn't Call His Return to the Spotlight a "Comeback"

Watch : GQ Men of the Year: Brendan Fraser, Matthew Perry & More

Brendan Fraser is ready to step back into the spotlight.

Brendan, who is expected to be nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in The Whale was honored by GQ's Man of the Year event on Nov. 17 for his career turnaround.

But the 53-year-old is hesitant to call his current career resurgence a comeback.

"I've never been that far away," he told E! News. "But I'm happy to be here now."

The actor elaborated on that for GQ, saying that people come up to him and say, "‘Welcome back. Good that you're back. I'm glad to see you back.' And I say thank you. And some of them even go, ‘We've missed you. Where have you been?' You know, like almost letting me know that I disappointed them. And the first thing out of my mouth is ‘I was never that far away.'"

But there was a more serious reason that Brendan may have pulled away from the limelight—and one that will keep him from attending the 2023 Golden Globe Awards—even if he's nominated for his role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale.