RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Shares Her Best Parenting Advice for New Mom Rihanna

That's exactly what Teresa Giudice did on the Nov. 17 episode of E! News, as she shared some parenting advice for new mom Rihanna. The music superstar—who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May—revealed in a March interview with Elle that she admires The Real Housewives of New Jersey star as a parent.
"You are an amazing mom already," Teresa said in her message to the "Umbrella" singer. "It just comes so natural and easy. Just keep doing, you know, what you're doing and just adore your baby every day and take lots of pictures."
The proud mom had all four of her daughters—Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana Giudice, 13—by her side at her Aug. 6 nuptials to husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas. The couple's wedding special will cap off the upcoming 13th season of RHONJ, which Teresa describes as being "very hard" for her.
A lot of the new season's conflict is sure to revolve around Teresa's strained relationship with her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga.
On top of Teresa calling Joe a "bitch boy" during the season 12 reunion, the couple skipped out on her wedding after a fight during filming. And according to Teresa, it doesn't seem like they're closer to making amends any time soon.
"I'm really big on loyalty and respect, and I feel like when you cross that line, it's hard to come back from that, especially when it's done on national TV," the 50-year-old shared. "I have friends that would never do some of the stuff that my family's done to me. So, when it's family, it just hurts deeper."
But despite the family drama, the season will end on a happy note for the Bravo star with the wedding special. And while fans will have to wait to get an inside look at the over-the-top festivities, she did share her favorite part of the planning process, sharing how it differed from her wedding to ex Joe Giudice.
"Louie was into it with me," Teresa said, "and that's what I love because my first wedding, he was so not into it. So, I love that we picked everything together, so that was like the fun part."
