Travis Barker Reflects on Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s IVF Journey

Kravis isn't shying away from sharing their in-vitro fertilization journey.

Travis Barker revealed what it was like to film such intimate moments with his wife Kourtney Kardashian during season one of The Kardashians on Hulu.

"I don't give a f--k," Travis told GQ Nov. 17. "I don't care if I'm cumming in a cup, or whatever. It's real life. And if any of that can help people—seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real."

The Blink 182 drummer also noted that as part of the process he had to provide a semen sample for an egg-retrieval procedure—just like millions of other men out there. "So it's, like, relatable, you know?" he shared. "I've never been fazed by any of that."

Last month Kourtney reflected on the couple's fertility journey, sharing what the process was like for her.