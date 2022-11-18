Travis Barker Reflects on Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s IVF Journey

Travis Barker got candid over giving viewers a glimpse into him and Kourtney Kardashian's IVF procedure during The Kardashians. Here's what the Blink-182 drummer said.

Kravis isn't shying away from sharing their in-vitro fertilization journey

Travis Barker revealed what it was like to film such intimate moments with his wife Kourtney Kardashian during season one of The Kardashians on Hulu.

"I don't give a f--k," Travis told GQ Nov. 17. "I don't care if I'm cumming in a cup, or whatever. It's real life. And if any of that can help people—seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real."

The Blink 182 drummer also noted that as part of the process he had to provide a semen sample for an egg-retrieval procedure—just like millions of other men out there. "So it's, like, relatable, you know?" he shared. "I've never been fazed by any of that."

Last month Kourtney reflected on the couple's fertility journey, sharing what the process was like for her. 

"It really took a toll on my health and mentally," she explained on the Oct. 4 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."

However, the 43-year-old said that she felt like she was pressured into IVF due to her age.

"I felt like we kind of got pushed into doing IVF," Kourtney admitted. "If you look online, it says if you're over 40 go right away to an IVF doctor. So I felt a little bit pushed."  

But these days Kourtney has faith in the Universe and the idea that whatever is meant to happen will.

"I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis," the Poosh founder explained. "So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen. We are for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby."

