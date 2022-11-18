Martha Stewart Shares Why She's Hoping to Meet "Handsome" Brad Pitt

Once upon a time in Hollywood Brad Pitt caught Martha Stewart's eye.
The lifestyle icon recently revealed that the Oscar winner is among her celebrity crushes, admitting that while she's never met the Ocean's Eleven actor, he leaves her prety starstuck.
"I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram—its called the Brad Pitt fan club," the Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star said on The Tonight Show on Nov. 17 "I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures I mean he is just so cute."
This caught host Jimmy Fallon by surprise as he laughed and replied, "Really? For real?"
"Oh check it out," Martha replied. "They are fan pages I guess. Whatever it is he looks better and better as the years go by."
The 81-year-old admitted that she's never met the 58-year-old actor, but she hopes to.
And Brad isn't the only celebrity that Martha finds intriguing. During an October visit to Drew Barrymore's eponymous talk show, she played a game of "Red Flag, Green Flag" and enthusiastically waved the green flag for Pete Davidson. She commented that "everybody loves" the former Saturday Night Live star, reflecting on how they met in 2019.
"He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember," Martha recalled. "He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber."
But she admitted he has appeal—after all he has dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.
"Oh he is a good guy," Martha confessed before commenting on his brief relationships. "Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out."
However, while she's very open now about her celebrity crushes, that hasn't alays been the case. In September, Martha exclusively shared with E! News one of her biggest celebrity regrets, after encountering Sean Connery while she was walking down Park Avenue in Manhattan.
"He was sitting in a limousine on Park Avenue and I was going to a 7:30 meeting," she recalled. "I was a stockbroker. And he opened the door and there sitting there in that car is Sean Connery. And he said, ‘Would you care to get in?'"
Martha continued, "And I said, ‘Of course I care to get in, but I have a meeting in four minutes and I have to go to the meeting. Bye!' That was a mistake."