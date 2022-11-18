John Stamos Says Lori Loughlin “Didn’t Know What Was Going On” In College Admissions Scandal

Watch : Lori Loughlin's 1st Red Carpet Since College Admissions Scandal

John Stamos defends his friends.

The Full House actor is coming to the defense of his former co-star Lori Loughlin. In an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast, the star shared his take on the controversial college admission scandal, insisting that Loughlin "didn't know what was going on."

"I am going to say this, and she said I could," he told host Dax Shepard. "She wasn't really the architect of any of it—she was in the way background."

Stamos added that, since the scandal ignited, Loughlin has dealt with the consequences, saying she ""Paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f---ing jail man."

Stamos also expressed his own uncertainty about how to properly respond when asked about his longtime friend saying, "If you defend her then people get mad. If you don't defend her, then you feel bad because she's a great person."