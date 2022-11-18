Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li Shares Glimpse Into Pregnancy Journey With “Perfect” Boyfriend

Watch : "Bling Empire's" Kelly Mi Li Talks Breaking Barriers: Ones to Watch

Kelly Mi Li is excited to embrace a new role in life: mom.



Just hours after the Bling Empire star announced that she is pregnant with her first baby, the entrepreneur shared a glimpse into her journey thus far—and joked about what she's looking forward to the most.

"I get to eat whatever I want and have an excuse not to work out," she exclusively told E! News at the 2022 API Excellence Celebration hosted by Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter and Gold House on Nov. 17. "And also, I'll just have my boyfriend do anything and my excuse is like, ‘Hey, I'm pregnant.' He's like, ‘okay, okay.'"

On the heels of the show's season three premiere in October, Kelly revealed on Instagram that she was head over heels in love and in a new relationship—and as the Netflix star noted, her boyfriend has been the best partner.

"He is so great with kids honestly," she shared. "I could not ask for a better partner and he's perfect in every way."

As far as how the planning process of expanding their family went for the couple?