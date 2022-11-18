Pregnant Blake Lively Honors Ryan Reynolds With Moving Speech at American Cinematheque Awards

Watch : Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Spotted: Blake Lively stepping out in style in honor of husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl alum, who is expecting her fourth child with the Deadpool actor, took the stage at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on November 17 to pay tribute to Ryan as he received the 36th American Cinematheque Award. During her speech, posted to The Hollywood Reporter's Twitter page, Blake—wearing a gorgeous flowing dress—praised Ryan's "heart, his philanthropy, his humor, his integrity, his unmatched work ethic," as well as his grace.

"So many of those stunning qualities comes from his homeland, Canada," Blake, 35, said of Ryan, 46. "And giving back to the country that gave him his life is critical to who he is as a person."

The A Simple Favor star—who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Ryan—added that checking in at home has always been important for Ryan throughout his life.