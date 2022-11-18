Marc Anthony and Fiancée Nadia Ferreira Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 Latin Grammys

Six months after announcing their engagement, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira took their love to the red carpet at the 2022 Latin Grammys on Nov. 17. See their glam night out.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 18, 2022 3:24 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsMarc AnthonyCouplesCelebritiesLatin Grammy Awards
Watch: Latin Grammys 2022: BEST Red Carpet Fashion

It's date night for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira!

The singer and the former Miss Universe Paraguay kept close as they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. For the occasion, Marc, 54, opted for a black suit and matching shoes, while his fiancée stunned in a scarlet gown featuring a high slit. Nadia, 23, completed her red-hot ensemble with a pair of glitzy stilettos and silver jewelry.

Once inside, the beauty pageant queen was spotted in the crowd cheering Marc on as he accepted the Best Salsa Album award for Pa'lla Voy. When the "Mala" artist gave her a sweet shoutout onstage, Nadia sweetly flashed him a smile. 

Their glamourous night out comes six months after their engagement party, which took place at Sexy Fish Miami in May. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that the couple looked "emotional" and "extremely happy" as they were fêted by close friends during a lavish dinner at the seafood restaurant. 

photos
2022 Celebrity Engagements

Nadia later shared a snap of Marc holding her hand, which was adorned with a massive diamond ring, from inside the bash. She caption the photo on Instagram Story, "Engagement Party!!!"

Marc was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, Dayanara Torres and Shannon De Lima.

Keep scrolling to see the engaged couple—and more stars—at the 2022 Latin Grammys. 

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira
AP Photo/John Locher
Christina Aguilera
RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Rosalía

In Miu Miu

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Rauw Alejandro
John Locher/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Karol G
RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Becky G

In Zuhair Murad

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Sebastian Yatra
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Lili Estefan
RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
John Legend
Mindy Small/WireImage
Nicki Nicole
Mindy Small/WireImage
Thalia
RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Anitta

In Mônot, Styled by Ron Hartleben

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Silvana Estrada
RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Elena Rose
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Yalitza Aparicio

    

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Feli Colina
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Paulina Aguirre

    

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Samantha Cámara
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Luis Fonsi
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Clarissa Molina

In David Koma

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Melissa Barrera

In Zuhair Murad

Mindy Small/WireImage
Aymée Nuviola
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Daniela di Giacomo

Trending Stories

1

Jodie Sweetin and More Weigh in On Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

2

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

3

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days

Watch E! News Mondays through Thursdays at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Jodie Sweetin and More Weigh in On Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

2

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

3

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days

4

Pete Davidson Celebrates His Birthday With Emily Ratajkowski in NYC

5

Blue’s Clues Star Steve Burns Reveals Why He Left Show