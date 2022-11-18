The MixtapE! Presents Harry Connick Jr., Pharrell Williams and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
It's not the holidays until you hear Harry Connick Jr.
Just in time for Thanksgiving break, the Grammy winner is giving fans a sneak peek of his brand-new holiday album Make It Merry.
While you can count on Harry to deliver his own twist on classics including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Jingle Bells," he's also revealing original songs like the title track, which is sure to become an instant holiday classic.
As you deck the halls this weekend, consider listening to Harry's festive new track or other fresh tunes from Pharrell Williams, Dierks Bentley and other artists below.
Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott—"Down in Atlanta"
Not only is Pharrell's Something in the Water festival returning to Virginia Beach in 2023, but now, the "Happy" singer has a new A-list collaboration. "When you make it and then you listen to it in the whip, that's when you know," Pharrell told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. "It's because it's also hearing Travis in rare form. It's a 6/8 dance record, mid tempo. Just hearing him in that zone, it's great. You can just listen to that s--t over and over again."
Harry Connick Jr.—"Make It Merry"
Before kicking off his Holiday Celebration 2022 tour on Nov. 18, the Grammy winner is previewing his brand-new holiday album with the release of "Make It Merry." From the very first beat, you'll know it's officially time for the holidays.
JP Saxe—"The Good Parts"
The Grammy nominee continues to write songs to discover the depths of his own personality. It's why he doesn't hold back or pull any punches. "This song is about trying to find the healthy recognition that there can be beautiful parts in a relationship that ends," JP said. "You can heal without having to destroy it, and you can also heal without over-romanticizing it."
Rebecca Black—"Crumbs"
The voice of the unforgettable hit "Friday" is all grown up and ready to tease her debut album. "As I enter this new moment, I wanted to explore the vulnerability I've felt in finding balance with submission, dominance and sexuality," Rebecca said. "I've had to dive into my own body to feel the deeply powerful but also dangerous feelings of relinquishing control."
Brian Kelley—"Florida Strong"
From now until the end of 2022, the Florida Georgia Line member will donate 100 percent of the royalties of "Florida Strong" to the American Red Cross and Florida Disaster Fund to support hurricane relief wherever it is needed. "My home state of Florida has recently been in the path of life changing and devastating Hurricanes," Brian wrote on Instagram. "I was raised to know that everyone in Florida are neighbors and we help when and however we can."
Cheat Codes and MacKenzie Porter—"One Night Left"
The hit-making trio is diving into the country music scene with their debut country album One Night in Nashville, out this January. In their latest sneak peek, Cheat Codes collaborated with MacKenzie, who was more than pumped to release the track. "We wrote it at my friend's lake house over a year ago and I knew it was special then," she said. "I am such a fan of Cheat Codes; the guys are so talented and also just the kindest dudes. It's been so much fun collaborating with them."
Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings—"High Note"
The country artist is ready to tap into his passion for bluegrass music with a witty track about weed. "Bryan Sutton first tipped me off to Billy Strings about seven years ago mentioning that the future of bluegrass was in good hands," Dierks said. "I was totally blown away the first time I saw him. I've cut songs like these since my first record, and I knew I wanted to have him on this one, I'm such a huge fan."
Lanie Gardner—"Better Luck Next Guy"
After going viral with her Fleetwood Mac cover of "Dreams," the 23-year-old pop star is ready to share her first original song. Prepare for a heartbreak anthem filled with emotion and true girl power.
