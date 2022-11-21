You’ll Be Blown Away by Carrie Underwood’s Red Carpet Look at 2022 American Music Awards

Watch : Carrie Underwood's Hate My Heart Music Video BTS (EXCLUSIVE)

This all-American girl stole the show during the American Music Awards red carpet.

Carrie Underwood rocked a full-length Tony Ward dress complete with mutil-colored shimmering detail for the Nov. 20 event.

Carrie is also set to perform her hit song "Crazy Angels" off her Denim & Rhinestones album at the show. During the ceremony, Lionel Richie will also be awarded the Icon Award, with a tribute performance to be given in his honor.

While not nominated this year, she's previously won 17 American Music Awards.

Earlier in the month, Carrie dazzled at 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn, wearing a sky blue mini dress accompanied by matching heels, Natalie Mills earrings and Angara rings.

But the country star's best accessory? Husband Mike Fisher, who was by her side for the big night as Carrie was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and the top trophy of Entertainer of the Year.