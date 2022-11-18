Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Kim Kardashian Makes Her "Horny"

Khloe Kardashian shared she is “so turned on” by Kim Kardashian’s long nails. Learn Khloe’s full opinion on the manicure that makes her "horny."

When it comes to getting Khloe Kardashian's attention, Kim Kardashian nailed it.

It's no secret Khloe is fond of long nails. And while her sister Kim has a shorter manicure more often, she recently went for a pair of long, green press-on claws—something Kim likes to use so that she can take them off as she pleases and re-use them again—which Khloe feels strongly about.

"I'm so turned on until she says they are press ons or that she reuses them. That sounds sanitary," Khloe joked on her Nov. 16 Instagram Story. "You still make me horny Keeks."

Kim showed off the neon nails on her Instagram Story, where the 42-year-old noted that she knew Khloe would be a fan.

"Khloe would be so proud of me, again," Kim said in the video shared to her Instagram Story Nov. 16. "Look at the nails."

Kim then explained why she likes the ability to remove the press-on nails with ease.

"I have the girls paint them and just put the glue behind it so, when I get claustrophobic in the car, as soon as I'm done for the night or the day, then, they come off," she shared. "And I re-use them."

Nails are also super important to the Good American co-founder. During the Oct. 20 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that she has a very specific wish written down. 

"If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week," Khloe explained, "and that's in my will, because people are going to visit me."

Just make sure they're not press-ons.

