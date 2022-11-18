Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Kim Kardashian Makes Her "Horny"

Watch : Kim Kardashian Teases Khloe's Baby Boy's Name Reveal

When it comes to getting Khloe Kardashian's attention, Kim Kardashian nailed it.

It's no secret Khloe is fond of long nails. And while her sister Kim has a shorter manicure more often, she recently went for a pair of long, green press-on claws—something Kim likes to use so that she can take them off as she pleases and re-use them again—which Khloe feels strongly about.

"I'm so turned on until she says they are press ons or that she reuses them. That sounds sanitary," Khloe joked on her Nov. 16 Instagram Story. "You still make me horny Keeks."

Kim showed off the neon nails on her Instagram Story, where the 42-year-old noted that she knew Khloe would be a fan.

"Khloe would be so proud of me, again," Kim said in the video shared to her Instagram Story Nov. 16. "Look at the nails."