America’s Got Talent Star Roslyn Singleton Dead at 39 After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Roslyn Singleton got her angel wings.

The Ellen Show favorite has died after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013. Her husband, fellow America's Got Talent alum Ray Singleton, confirmed his wife's death in an Instagram post on Nov. 16. She was 39 years old.

"Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be," he wrote. "This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult!"

When it comes to the lessons he has learned from her, Ray shared, "She taught us all SOMETHING…She's where we're all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT!"

Roslyn went viral in 2020 when her husband shared a video of him tenderly singing Daniel Cesar's "Get You" to her as she was going into brain surgery. The couple later became fan favorites on AGT when Ray appeared and his wife joined him on stage.