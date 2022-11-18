Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Star's Final Days Before Death

Watch : How Aaron Carter's Siblings Are Honoring His Memory

Details on Aaron Carter's final days have surfaced in the wake of his death.

Almost two weeks after the singer was found dead in his California home, his manager Taylor Helgeson recalled how "thin" and "extremely tired" he looked during their last encounters.

"He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working," Taylor told Page Six in an interview published on Nov. 17. "He looked like he needed to be taking care of him."

While Aaron "didn't seem okay physically," Taylor noted that the "I Want Candy" artist was mentally "excited" and had lots of ideas about his career at the time of his death, including plans for a new album.

"He was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him," Taylor shared, adding, "We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too."