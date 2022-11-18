Three Wise Men and a Baby Is the Hallmark Channel Crossover Event of Our Christmas Dreams

Watch : Three Wise Men and a Baby EXCLUSIVE: An Unexpected Baby Arrives

Forget the MCU, the Hallmark Channel Universe is officially here and it's spreading Christmas cheer.

Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, three of the network's most popular leading men, are teaming up for Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 19, and is one of 2022 Countdown to Christmas' most anticipated releases.

Bucking the usual set-up of a romantic relationship being the main, well, hallmark of a Hallmark flick, the actors play a trio of childless siblings who find themselves taking care of an infant. Holiday hijinks, brotherly banter and a dance sequence ensue the years-in-the-making team-up of three of the network's favorite leading men. (And you can get an exclusive sneak peek at Three Wise Men and a Baby in the video above, which features Hynes interacting an an adorable baby. You're welcome, Internet!)

Fans were thrilled when Hynes and Walker made surprise cameos in each other's 2021 movies, the most handsome version of Easter eggs we've ever received under our tree. Campbell also got in on the crossover fun, not only writing An Unexpected Christmas, Hynes' starring vehicle, but also briefly popping up in The Nine Kittens of Christmas, which starred his frequent co-star and Three Wise Men and a Baby co-writer Kimberley Sustad.