Your Go-To Guide for Streaming New and Classic Holiday Movies

It's the most wonderful time of the year, so you know what that means: holiday movies! Check out our viewing guide for classics like Home Alone and new faves like Falling For Christmas.

When it comes to holiday movies, it can be just as overwhelming figuring out where to watch something as it is figuring out what to watch.

However, no need to be a Scrooge—available to stream for free on Plex—because we've got you covered.

With new streaming services seemingly popping up every day, we know it's hard to keep track of where your favorite movies might be available. And nobody wants to experience Dad aimlessly scrolling through Netflix again

So, whether you're in the mood for a cozy classic like It's a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Story or A Miracle on 34th Street, or a new holiday fave like the return of Lindsay Lohan in Falling For Christmas, Happiest Season or Last Christmas, this is your one-stop shop holiday movie guide.

And yes, for these purposes, we're classifying Die Hard as a Christmas movie. Fight with your families about it and leave us out of it!

Pour some hot cocoa, sit by the fire and keep scrolling as we take you on a sleigh ride through our holiday movie streaming guide.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
Die Hard (1988)

Let's get this one out of the way. Yes, it's a Christmas movie and, yes, it's available to stream.

Catch Bruce Willis as John McClain for free on STARZ or DIRECTV. The movie is also available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Home Alone (1990)

KEVIN!

The high jinks of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) are available to stream on Disney+.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Elf (2003)

Somehow, Elf came out almost 20 years ago. Instead of checking for gray hairs, check out Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel in the Christmas classic, available to stream on HBO Max.

Jojo Whilden/Hulu
Happiest Season (2020)

Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star in a queer love story that's a lovely addition to the holiday rotation. With an ensemble featuring the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Alison Brie, Mary Holland and Mary Steenburgen, it's hard to go wrong. Happiest Season is available to stream on Hulu.

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Family Stone (2005)

What's the holiday season without a little family drama? Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney) introduces his girlfriend Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker) to his eccentric family, including Diane Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Luke Wilson and Craig T. Nelson. The Family Stone is available for free on STARZ and The Roku Channel. You can also rent it on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Netflix
Falling For Christmas (2022)

The Lohan-aissance is upon us!

Lindsay Lohan stars alongside Chord Overstreet in Falling For Christmas, available to stream on Netflix. Have a dash of nostalgia in your egg nog.

Ron Batzdorff/Imagine Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Come for Jim Carrey, stay for baby Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who. You can catch the Grinch in all of his revenge-seeking green glory on HBO Max.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES / ZUMAPRESS
Last Christmas (2019)

If you like your holiday movies with a big, fat twist, may we suggest Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke in Last Christmas? No spoilers, but it's available to stream on fuboTV and to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Sony Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Holiday (2006)

Yeah sure, The Holiday might be a little cheesy and predictable. But who doesn't want to see Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Cameron Diaz and Jude Law wear expensive scarves and fall in love? Bring on the schmaltz! The Holiday is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Tim Burton's stop-motion gem, which is actually directed by Henry Selick, can get you in the spooky holiday spirit on Disney+.

RKO Radio Pictures
It's A Wonderful Life (1946)

The classic starring Jimmy Stewart is a hallmark of the holiday season. It's available to stream on Prime Video, fuboTV and Hoopla

Apple TV+
Spirited (2022)

Ryan Reynolds and the king of Christmas Will Ferrell team up to create some new holiday magic in Spirited, available to stream on Apple TV+.

Universal/Legendary/Kobal/Shutterstock
Krampus (2015)

If you like your holiday movies infused with a horned demonic beast based in ancient European folklore, Krampus is for you! The festive horror comedy is available on Peacock and fuboTV. Just don't blame us for your nightmares.

Peter Mountain/Universal/Dna/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock
Love Actually (2003)

Ugly crying along with Emma Thompson has become an annual tradition at this point. Let the spirit and the sounds of Joni Mitchell wash over you with Love Actually, available to stream on Peacock and Paramount+.

Universal/Blackmaled Prods/Sean Daniel Company/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Best Man Holiday (2013)

What could go wrong when a bunch of old friends get back together for the holidays? Well, quite a bit, actually! But we're more than happy to go along for the ride. Boasting an ensemble cast including Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut, The Best Man Holiday is available to stream on HBO Max.

Mgm/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock
A Christmas Story (1983)

We triple dog dare you not to be charmed by Ralphie Parker in A Christmas Story. We also triple dog dare you to look at school flagpoles the same way again. The beloved movie is available to stream on HBO Max. And hey, if you're wondering what Ralphie is up to these days, a sequel titled A Christmas Story Christmas, with Peter Billingsley reprising his role as Ralphie, is also available on HBO Max.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
The Santa Clause (1994)

Whether you've been naughty or nice, The Santa Clause is available to stream on Disney+. To make your holiday season even sweeter, the entire Santa Clause film trilogy and the new series The Santa Clauses, featuring Tim Allen reprising his role as The North Pole's finest, are also available on the streamer.

Michael Weinstein/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

While the original Miracle on 34th Street, released in 1947 and streaming on Prime Video and Disney+ is lovely, we have a soft spot for the 1994 remake starring Richard Attenborough and Mara Wilson, which is also streaming on Disney+. Either way, you can't go wrong.

