Everything to Know About Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron’s Reunion in Miami

Kristin Cavallari Talks Dating and Back to the Beach Podcast

Looks like Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron aren't dunzo hanging out after all.

Kristin got candid about a recent get together she had with The Bachelorette alum that, naturally, turned heads as the pair have been sparking on-and-off romance speculation for months.

Kristin exclusively told E! News at the Cookbook Club Launch with Kristin Cavallari and 21Seeds Tequila at Casita Hollywood Nov. 15, that she was in Miami, Fla. for her best friend's bachelorette party, which is where the reunion with Tyler took place.

But while Kristin noted, "I love Tyler," she isn't confirming a romance.

"Listen, when I am dating someone and I'm in a serious relationship, I'll be the first one to shout it from the rooftops," she exclusively told E! News with a laugh. "Until then, I'm not going to comment on my love life. Your girl's having fun!"

The duo first sparked romance rumors earlier this year when they appeared to be flirting during the Feb. 25 episode of E! News' Daily Pop.