You Won't Forget Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro's 2022 Latin Grammys Looks

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro turned heads when they stepped out together at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17. Check out their coordinating red carpet looks.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 18, 2022 12:38 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesLatin Grammy Awards
Watch: Rosalia Hides Her Phone in Givenchy Dress WHERE?!

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro did not come to play on Latin music's biggest night.

The couple made quite the entrance when they stepped out at the 2022 Latin Grammys Nov. 17, turning heads in coordinating black ensembles. Rosalía sashayed down the red carpet in a long black dress with mesh sleeves and crystal embellishments, while Rauw rocked a classic black suit and a red boutonniere that matched his girlfriend's crimson-colored lipstick.

Going into this year's ceremony with eight nominations each, including Album of the Year for Rosalía's Motomami, it's no wonder that they were dressed to impressed.

In fact, both Rosalía and Rauw will be gracing the stage—win or lose—as they're slated to perform at the star-studded awards show. Hosted by Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini and Thalía, the 23rd annual Latin Grammys will also feature musical appearances from Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony and John Legend.

Rauw previously teased a "surprise" in his performance, writing on Nov. 16 in an Instagram Stories post translated from Spanish, "Everyone tuned in."

photos
Latin Grammys 2021: See Every Star

Held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards is airing live on Univision.

Scroll on to see all the celeb guests.

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Anitta
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Silvana Estrada
John Locher/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Karol G
RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Elena Rose
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Yalitza Aparicio

    

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Feli Colina
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Paulina Aguirre

    

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Samantha Cámara
RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Rosalía

In Miu Miu

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Luis Fonsi
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Clarissa Molina

In David Koma

RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images
Rauw Alejandro
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Melissa Barrera

In Zuhair Murad

Mindy Small/WireImage
Aymée Nuviola
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Daniela di Giacomo

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

2

Jodie Sweetin and More Weigh in On Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

3

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days

Watch E! News Mondays through Thursdays at 11:30 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

2

Jodie Sweetin and More Weigh in On Candace Cameron Bure Controversy

3

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days

4

Ellen Pompeo's Message Ahead of Last Grey's Anatomy Episode

5

Abby De La Rosa Reacts to Confusion Over Her & Nick Cannon's Baby Name