Jayma Mays Reveals She Wants an Invite to Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale’s Glee Podcast

Jayma Mays wants to see Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz in the William McKinley High principal's office.

When asked if she had plans to appear on the new Glee recap podcast hosted by her former co-stars, the actress shared that she hasn't been invited on yet.

"Yeah, I want to be on," Mays exclusively told E! News at the premiere of Disenchanted Nov. 16. "Why haven't you asked me to be on? I'm going to text them. I'm going to send a really nasty text in about five minutes."

There have only been four episodes of the podcast, titled And That's What You REALLY Missed, released thus far—two of them featuring Glee creator Ryan Murphy—so there's still plenty of time for a reunion.

As for a potential Glee reboot, Mays said it shouldn't be left up to her—but didn't close the door on the possibility.

"I don't have the creative mind that a good writer would have to come up with something," she explained. "But I think it would have to be its own new thing."