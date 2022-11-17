Amber Heard’s Sister Whitney Reacts to Harassment After Johnny Depp Trial

Watch : Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial Is Getting a Movie

Amber Heard's sister is standing by her.

Five months after the Aquaman actress was found liable for defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp, her sister Whitney Henriquez reflected on the harassment she says her sister has faced since the June verdict.

"To simply say that my faith in humanity has been called into question since the trial/verdict would be a gross understatement…," Whitney wrote in a Nov. 16 Instagram post. "Not only did it highlight some pretty f-ing major flaws in the judicial system, it also showed just how deeply misogynistic this world is and how harassment of anyone who speaks out or has a differing opinion is just simply accepted (just take a look at some of the comments on my posts, and undoubtedly this one)."

She went on to share that she's scared to raise her kids in a "world like this," noting, "Every day it just seems harder and harder to navigate and deal with."