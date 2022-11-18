14 Ways To Make High Heels Comfortable and Step up Your Shoe Game

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shoes are not meant to live in your closet. We all have a pair of stunning heels just serving as decor at home. If you're afraid to wear those gorgeous shoes or if you're still scared from that one time you ended up with blisters, you're not alone. Don't throw out those shoes you love. Instead, opt for some fashion fixes to make heels much more comfortable to wear.

Prevent and cover blisters with adhesive pads. Spray your foot with a blister prevention spray. Add stability to your shoes with heel cap covers. And, of course, if the night just gets away from you and your feet can't take it anymore, it's important to have a pair of foldable flats with you.

Put your most fashionable foot forward with these helpful products.