Amber Ruffin to Host Thanksgiving Eve Parade Special With Darren Criss, Jimmy Fallon & More Stars

NBC is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit a day early.
Before the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through the streets of New York City, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the stories that inspired this year's balloons, floats and performers during the Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade special, which premieres Nov. 23.
Emmy nominee Amber Ruffin—the host of Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show—will host the hourlong festivities, which will also feature appearances from stars like Darren Criss, Lauren Alaina, Jon Batiste, Andy Grammer, Gene Simmons and Rob Thomas, E! News can exclusively reveal.
Parade performers Paula Abdul, Jimmy Fallon, Jordin Davis and Jordin Sparks will also stop by to tease what's in store for the holiday celebration, along with parade hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker.
Viewers will have to tune in on Thanksgiving Day to see the rest of this year's star-studded lineup of guests, including Big Time Rush, Gloria Estefan, Dionne Warwick, Sean Paul, Mario Lopez, the cast of Peacock's Bumper in Berlin and more.
The parade will also debut several new floats and balloons, featuring characters from shows and movies like Baby Shark, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Minions.
It all kicks off on Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. with a special performance from Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl in front of Macy's 34th Street store, followed by Broadway's A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot and The Lion King.
The Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade special airs Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 8 p.m. on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Catch the parade the next day at 9 a.m. on NBC and Peacock.
