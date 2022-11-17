Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai From "Lost Summer Files"

Watch : Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue

For Gigi Hadid, part of what makes her summer beautiful is her baby Khai.

The model recently shared a late ode to the summertime with a carousel of photos on her Instagram, including a rare snap of her and Zayn Malik's daughter, 2.

"Some lost summer files," Gigi wrote alongside the Nov. 17 Instagram pics. "bc I can't believe this year has gone by so fast & it's getting too cold toooo quick."

In the stunning black-and-white picture, Gigi is seen holding her daughter in her arms as they walk across a beach. Although the photo excludes both mom and Khai's faces, their special bond is made clear as the tiny tot placed her hand on Gigi's chest.