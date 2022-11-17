Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Real Reason She Tongue-Kisses Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's lips aren't sealed.
The Poosh founder, who isn't shy about packing on the PDA with husband Travis Barker, recently revealed why they prefer to tongue-kiss on the red carpet. Hint: It's a clever makeup hack.
"I don't wanna get lipstick all over him and I don't wanna ruin my lipstick," Kourtney said during a confessional on the Nov. 16 episode of The Kardashians. "But we also don't wanna not kiss, so we'll kiss with our tongues."
At one point during the show, which documents the Kardashian-Jenner family getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala, she and Travis are filmed locking lips in front of their glam squad before hitting the red carpet.
"That's how we kiss," Kourtney reiterated while flashing a wide smile and holding hands with the Blink-182 drummer. "That's why we kiss that way."
This isn't the first time the Lemme founder has opened up about their PDA-filled moments. In season one of The Kardashians, she explained why it's a healthy part of their relationship and important for their kids to see now that they have a blended family.
"Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing," she said in the April 21 episode. "I'm actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven't seen that their whole lives."
Kourtney is a mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis is a father to Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
And even when the two aren't touchy-feely with each other, Kourtney praised the rock star for always being by her side, especially when she's not feeling her best.
On the Oct. 6 episode of the Hulu series, she opened up about the side effects of IVF when they were trying to expand their family earlier this year.
"My body has changed, but it was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on," she detailed. "It's taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes. I'm so into my thicker body."
Kourtney noted that having a supportive husband has made her love the skin she's in.
"It's helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now," she added. "I mean, every day, Travis is like, ‘You're perfect.' If I make one complaint, he's like, ‘You're perfect. You're so fine… You've never been better.'"