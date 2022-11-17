Kourtney Kardashian Reveals the Real Reason She Tongue-Kisses Travis Barker

Watch : Kendall Jenner Pees In an Ice Bucket & Other Kards Met Gala Mayhem!

Kourtney Kardashian's lips aren't sealed.

The Poosh founder, who isn't shy about packing on the PDA with husband Travis Barker, recently revealed why they prefer to tongue-kiss on the red carpet. Hint: It's a clever makeup hack.

"I don't wanna get lipstick all over him and I don't wanna ruin my lipstick," Kourtney said during a confessional on the Nov. 16 episode of The Kardashians. "But we also don't wanna not kiss, so we'll kiss with our tongues."

At one point during the show, which documents the Kardashian-Jenner family getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala, she and Travis are filmed locking lips in front of their glam squad before hitting the red carpet.

"That's how we kiss," Kourtney reiterated while flashing a wide smile and holding hands with the Blink-182 drummer. "That's why we kiss that way."

This isn't the first time the Lemme founder has opened up about their PDA-filled moments. In season one of The Kardashians, she explained why it's a healthy part of their relationship and important for their kids to see now that they have a blended family.