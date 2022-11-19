Everything We Know About The Crown Season 6

Watch : How The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Embodied Princess Diana

All hail The Crown!

The Netflix period drama may've just released its fifth season Nov. 9, but we're already looking to the future, which includes the show's sixth and final season. And with season five wrapping up with Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) heading into her final months of life, it's expected that the next installment will be an emotional one.

When asked to spill royal tea (sorry, we had to) about the new season, Debicki told E! News that she didn't "want to give it away," but did share the love and respect she had for the late princess after playing her. "I think that she had a tremendous amount of wisdom to do with evolution of her kind," Debicki told E! News. "She evolved an enormous amount with so much grace, and she survived so many knocks, and she continued to blossom and she got stronger. And I just think that she was absolutely incredible for that and her capacity to give to people was unmatched really."