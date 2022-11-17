Martha Calvo Champions Elegance in Her Hand-Painted Pearl Collection

Martha Calvo

Joolz by Martha Calvo has, since its inception, uniquely reimagined fashion jewelry. In the case of its hand-painted pearls, the brand has captured the essence of modern beauty, marrying it with the classic touch of vintage luxury.

Launched in 2020, the collection comprises freshwater baroque pearls carefully and expertly hand-painted by Martha Calvo's team in Miami. The hand-paintings bring an artist's illustrations of joyous eccentricities to life on the finest pearls. The hand-painted motifs include tropical landscapes, dreamy sunsets, romantic hearts, and more. Several jewelry specialists call these depictions of art "mood-boosting."

While many might consider hand-painting premium jewelry an unconventional concept, to those familiar with Joolz by Martha Calvo, the collection comes as no surprise. Martha Calvo's signature whimsy bleeds through every bold stroke. Be it the popular Evil Eye Protection Necklace or the playful All Smiles Earrings, the energy exuded by these trinkets is positively infectious.