Lionel Richie Receives Icon Award During AMAs Tribute From Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox

Lionel Richie is celebrating all night long.

And he has more than good reason to: During the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, the legendary singer was honored with the esteemed Icon Award. In addition to receiving the honor, the 73-year-old was recognized with a moving tribute of performances by Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox.

During their time on stage, Stevie and Charlie each belted out a few of his hits including, "Say You, Say Me," "All Night Long," and "Easy." Ari was among a slew of others stars who joined the stage to sing "We Are the World," such as Melissa Etheridge, Jimmie Allen, Smokey Robinson, Muni Long, Dustin Lynch and Yola.

Lionel—whose impressive career in the music industry spans over five decades and counting—also reflected on his journey as he took the stage to accept his trophy. "I started out here at the AMAs," he said. "And my career, to this day 40 years later, I'm back at the AMAs."