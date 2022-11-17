Ticketmaster Addresses Controversy Over Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Tickets

Watch : Will Joe Jonas Buy Taylor Swift Tickets for Sophie Turner?

Swifties have bad blood with Ticketmaster.

The company announced Nov. 17 that it has canceled the general public sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour "due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand." The sale was expected to open Nov. 18.

This news comes just a few hours after Ticketmaster released a lengthy statement in response to outcry from fans of the "Midnight Rain" singer who faced numerous issues during the Nov. 15 pre-sale—including hours-long queue waits and the site crashing.

"The Eras on sale made one thing clear: Taylor Swift is an unstoppable force and continues to set records," Ticketmaster said in a statement Nov. 17. "We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn't been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for the Eras Tour. We want to share some information to help explain what happened."